ICHS President and former CEO Teresita Batayola awarded the Arcora Foundation 2022 #OralHealthHero

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Teresita Batayola, ICHS President and former CEO, was awarded the 2022 #OralHealthHero award by Arcora Foundation!

This award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to improve oral health and address oral health access disparities in their communities.
 
Under her leadership, ICHS expanded from two sites to 11, including the large, full service clinic in Shoreline. 

Six of the 11 sites provide oral health services, four of which are co-located and integrated with medical clinics, one is a school-based health center that also provides medical and behavioral health services, and one is a Mobile Dental Clinic that brings dental services right to the doorsteps of high schools in our region!
 
ICHS is proud to provide culturally and linguistically appropriate integrated dental services to immigrant and refugee communities.



