King County Council 2023 reorganization

“My priority will be to support and strengthen our democratic institutions and demonstrate that democracy can work,” Upthegrove said. “Our guiding value will be respect. This means respect for one another, for our exceptional staff, and for the people we serve.”





New leadership positions are effective January 1.

King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove was on Tuesday selected by his peers to become the new Chair of the Council as members approved their annual reorganization for leadership roles.Upthegrove, 51, has represented South King County (District 5) on the King County Council since 2014. Upthegrove takes over from Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who held the position for the past three years during the COVID-19 pandemic.As part of the reorganization motion, Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Reagan Dunn were selected as Vice Chairs for Council.