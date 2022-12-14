Scots wrestlers sweep the competition in double dual at Kamiak HS
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The Shorecrest HS wrestling team had a strong showing against WESCO opponents Kamiak High School and Mariner High School.
The Scots were able to fill each of the 14 varsity weight classes, which proved to be a big advantage over the opponents who were set back by injuries, illness, and ineligible wrestlers.
Senior captains George Fernandez and Joseph Martinez each played a huge role in leading their team to victory. George F. picked up two quick pins in his first two matches of the season, while Joseph M. bumped up one weight class (130lbs wrestling up to 138lb class) and scored two hard fought victories over quality opponents.
The match of the night was at the 145lb weight class where Shorecrest sophomore Kenneth Adams prevailed 9-7 in a double overtime match over Mariner's Ken Larsen. Great job by both wrestlers.
Shorecrest's next match is a head-to-head dual against Lynnwood HS on 12/14/2022.
Shorecrest 59 - Kamiak 19
106: James Lyons (SC) Win by Forfeit
113: Ridha Alnaiema (KAM) def. Neta Navot (SC) 8-0
120: George Fernandez (SC) pinned Jaxon Conklin 1:23
126 Kaiju Fergerson (SC) pinned Giovanni Besson 1:44
132: Keegan Waterstraw (KAM) pinned Avi Wylen (SC) 2:22
138: Joseph Martinez (SC) pinned Isaiah Williams 5:26
145: Kenneth Adams (SC) tfall. Luc Lannertone 21-6
152: Tison Cao (KAM) pinned Finn Kennedy (SC) 1:40
160: Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (SC) pinned Sal Kakar 3:13
170: Peter Grimm (SC) pinned. Tyler Odergaard 1:28
182: Rico Gonzales (KAM) def. Max Rutledge (SC) 11-5
195: Carter Nichols (SC) pinned Alfredo De Villa 0:34
220: Jessie Gigrich (SC) win by Forfeit
285: Brett Gigrich (SC) win by Forfeit
Shorecrest 66 - Mariner 10
106: James Lyons (SC) win by Forfeit
113: Neta Navot (SC) win by Forfeit
120: George Fernandez (SC) pinned Rodney Caparas 0:58
126: Kaiju Fergerson (SC) pinned Alejandro Parra 0:33
132: Avi Wylen (SC) win by Forfeit
138: Joseph Martinez (SC) def. Noel Villar Cereceres 9-2
145: Kenneth Adams (SC) def. Ken Larsen 9-7 2OT
152: Finn Kennedy (SC) pinned Wyatt Cook 1:40
160 Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (SC) pinned Braden Chaput 1:41
170: Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Preston Marshall 0:29
182: Max Rutledge (SC) win by Forfeit
195: Antonio Alvarez (MAR) pinned Carter Nichols (SC) 1:22
220: Robert Galeana (MAR) def. Jessie Gigrich (SC) 13-2
285: Evan Claar (SC) pinned Samuel Lamas 1:00
