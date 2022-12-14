Scots wrestlers sweep the competition in double dual at Kamiak HS

Shorecrest wrestling team By Bryan Officer By Bryan Officer





The match of the night was at the 145lb weight class where Shorecrest sophomore Kenneth Adams prevailed 9-7 in a double overtime match over Mariner's Ken Larsen. Great job by both wrestlers.



Shorecrest's next match is a head-to-head dual against Lynnwood HS on 12/14/2022.



Shorecrest 59 - Kamiak 19



106: James Lyons (SC) Win by Forfeit

113: Ridha Alnaiema (KAM) def. Neta Navot (SC) 8-0

120: George Fernandez (SC) pinned Jaxon Conklin 1:23

126 Kaiju Fergerson (SC) pinned Giovanni Besson 1:44

132: Keegan Waterstraw (KAM) pinned Avi Wylen (SC) 2:22

138: Joseph Martinez (SC) pinned Isaiah Williams 5:26

145: Kenneth Adams (SC) tfall. Luc Lannertone 21-6

152: Tison Cao (KAM) pinned Finn Kennedy (SC) 1:40

160: Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (SC) pinned Sal Kakar 3:13

170: Peter Grimm (SC) pinned. Tyler Odergaard 1:28

182: Rico Gonzales (KAM) def. Max Rutledge (SC) 11-5

195: Carter Nichols (SC) pinned Alfredo De Villa 0:34

220: Jessie Gigrich (SC) win by Forfeit

285: Brett Gigrich (SC) win by Forfeit



Shorecrest 66 - Mariner 10



106: James Lyons (SC) win by Forfeit

113: Neta Navot (SC) win by Forfeit

120: George Fernandez (SC) pinned Rodney Caparas 0:58

126: Kaiju Fergerson (SC) pinned Alejandro Parra 0:33

132: Avi Wylen (SC) win by Forfeit

138: Joseph Martinez (SC) def. Noel Villar Cereceres 9-2

145: Kenneth Adams (SC) def. Ken Larsen 9-7 2OT

152: Finn Kennedy (SC) pinned Wyatt Cook 1:40

160 Shokan Conway-Yasuyama (SC) pinned Braden Chaput 1:41

170: Peter Grimm (SC) pinned Preston Marshall 0:29

182: Max Rutledge (SC) win by Forfeit

195: Antonio Alvarez (MAR) pinned Carter Nichols (SC) 1:22

220: Robert Galeana (MAR) def. Jessie Gigrich (SC) 13-2

285: Evan Claar (SC) pinned Samuel Lamas 1:00







The Shorecrest HS wrestling team had a strong showing against WESCO opponents Kamiak High School and Mariner High School.The Scots were able to fill each of the 14 varsity weight classes, which proved to be a big advantage over the opponents who were set back by injuries, illness, and ineligible wrestlers.Senior captainsandeach played a huge role in leading their team to victory. George F. picked up two quick pins in his first two matches of the season, while Joseph M. bumped up one weight class (130lbs wrestling up to 138lb class) and scored two hard fought victories over quality opponents.