Stocking Stuffer Show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery through December 31

ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center LFP

ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents





Stocking Stuffer Show

Now through December 31, 2022

Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time! ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, paper goods and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory - stop by and discover our most recent finds!



Shop local at the Gallery Extended 2022 Holiday Hours:

Tuesday – Saturday, 12pm - 5pm

Sundays: November 20 - December 18, 12pm - 5pm

Mondays: December 5, 12, 19, 12pm - 5pm

Saturday, December 24, 10am – 5pm

CLOSED: Christmas Day (Dec 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan 1) These hours may change. If you are making a special trip, please call first to make sure we are open: 206-588-8332.



Everything in the shop is by local artists 2022 Participating Artists: Erynn Allen, Magrit Baurecht, Elsa Bouman, Jennie de Mello e Souza, Joan Glenn, Margaret Hartley, Beth Henkes, Sarah Huang, Cheryl Hufnagel, Monica Josephson, Alison Leigh Lilly, Marsha Lippert, Jennifer Munson, Teresa Stern, Brandi Young, Anna Zachariah, Michelle Zeidman



Questions: 206-588-8332 (Wed or Thurs only 12pm-5pm) or



The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the



is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.





