Stocking Stuffer Show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery through December 31
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
|ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center LFP
ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents
Stocking Stuffer Show
Now through December 31, 2022
Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time! ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, paper goods and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory - stop by and discover our most recent finds!
On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size. Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.
|Shop local at the Gallery
- Tuesday – Saturday, 12pm - 5pm
- Sundays: November 20 - December 18, 12pm - 5pm
- Mondays: December 5, 12, 19, 12pm - 5pm
- Saturday, December 24, 10am – 5pm
- CLOSED: Christmas Day (Dec 25) and New Year’s Day (Jan 1)
While at the gallery you can sign up to become a member of ShoreLake Arts and receive 10% off all of your gallery purchases throughout the year!
|Everything in the shop is by local artists
Questions: 206-588-8332 (Wed or Thurs only 12pm-5pm) or gallery@shorelakearts.org
The ShoreLake Arts Gallery is a program of ShoreLake Arts and is located inside the Town Center in Lake Forest Park on the lower level lobby. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
0 comments:
Post a Comment