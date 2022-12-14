Stocking Stuffer Show at ShoreLake Arts Gallery through December 31

ShoreLake Arts Gallery Presents

Stocking Stuffer Show

Now through December 31, 2022

Shop this holiday season and support your local arts organization at the same time! ShoreLake Arts Gallery has a large selection of handmade art items by Pacific Northwest artists, including jewelry, ceramics, glass, fiber, paper goods and wood. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting inventory - stop by and discover our most recent finds!On the walls will be 12”x12” (or smaller) paintings, mixed media, prints, and photography – the perfect gift size. Plus, boxes and bags are available for most small items helping to make your gift-wrapping a snap.