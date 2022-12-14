Kenmore police apprehend armed felon
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
The male walked into a business where he again refused to cooperate. A struggle ensued, during which a loaded handgun was found in the male's waistband.
The male was eventually detained; he was found to be a convicted felon who is ineligible to possess a firearm. He also had suspected narcotics and "shaved keys," which are commonly used to steal a variety of cars.
Further investigation has found that an associate of the suspect fled from the store during the incident. The vehicle was seized for a search warrant request.
The detained male was booked in the King County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property. His accomplice is still outstanding (see you soon!).
--Kenmore police
