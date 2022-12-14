Kenmore police apprehend armed felon

Items in possession of felon apprehended in Kenmore

Photo courtesy Kenmore police This past weekend, a Kenmore Officer found an occupied stolen vehicle parked in the 6800 block of Bothell Way. An occupant exited the vehicle and refused to comply with the Officer's commands. This past weekend, a Kenmore Officer found an occupied stolen vehicle parked in the 6800 block of Bothell Way. An occupant exited the vehicle and refused to comply with the Officer's commands.





The male walked into a business where he again refused to cooperate. A struggle ensued, during which a loaded handgun was found in the male's waistband.





The male was eventually detained; he was found to be a convicted felon who is ineligible to possess a firearm. He also had suspected narcotics and "shaved keys," which are commonly used to steal a variety of cars.



Further investigation has found that an associate of the suspect fled from the store during the incident. The vehicle was seized for a search warrant request.



The detained male was booked in the King County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Stolen Property. His accomplice is still outstanding (see you soon!).





--Kenmore police







