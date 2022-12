Shorewood Boys Wrestling 12/13/2022

By Clark Norton





Despite a few clutch victories, such as heavyweight Aidan Careres getting a come from behind pin in the third period, Shorewood was never able to gain any momentum and lost both matches, 48-30 to Mariner and 54-24 to Kamiak.



Shorewood wrestles next on Thursday, December 15th, at home against Mountlake Terrace.



Shorewood 20 - Mariner 48

@ Kamiak High School



*Match began at 182 pounds



106: Double forfeit

113: Eli Jepsen (SW) win by forfeit

120: Rodney Carapas (MAR) pinned Finn Bachler 0:57

126: Alejandro Parra (MAR) pined Eion Ritter 0:56

132: Skylar Klein (SW) win by forfeit

138: Noel Carceres (MAR) pinned Masa Taura 3:00

145: Ken Larsen (MAR) pinned Corin Lumsden 4:50

152: Wyatt Cook (MAR) win by forfeit

160: Braden Chaput (MAR) pinned Paddy Andresen 1:46

170: Preston Marshall (MAR) pinned Mak Kanzier 3:50

*182: Alberto Solano (SW) win by forfeit

195: Antonio Alvarez (MAR) win by forfeit

220: HunterTibodeau (SW) pinned Anil Suzan 0:49

285: Aidan Caceres (SW) pinned Elijah Mayfield 5:08



Shorewood 24 - Kamiak 54

@ Kamiak High School



*Match began at 195 pounds



106: Double forfeit

113: Eli Jepsen (SW) pinned Rhidha A 0:23

120: Jaxon Conklin (KAM) pinned Finn Bachler 1:59

126: Richard Beach (KAM) pinned Eion Ritter 1:30

132: Keegan Watershaw (KAM) pinned Masa Taura 3:10

138: Isaiah Williams (KAM) pinned Sky Klein 1:39

145: Luc Lannertone (KAM) pinned Corin Lumsden 0:57

152: Tison Cao (KAM) win by forfeit

160: Paddy Andresen (SW) pinned Sal Kakar 3:17

170: Tyler Odegaard (KAM) pinned Mak Kanzier 0:58

182: Rico Gonzales (KAM) pinned Alberto Solano 4:31

*195: Alfredo De Villa (KAM) win by forfeit

220: Hunter Tibodeau (SW) win by forfeit

285: David Welle (SW) win by forfeit









