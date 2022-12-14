Let them unwrap the possibilities of education this holiday season
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Have you ever experienced anxiety trying to get that last-minute holiday gift for someone? It might have even been a Turbo-Man action figure or the coveted Tickle Me Elmo. While there is much joy in this season, there is often a degree of pressure to find the perfect gift for everyone in our lives.
If you’d like to beat the rush at the mall and the endless scrolling on Amazon, consider funding a 529 education savings plan instead.
529 plans make it easy and affordable to plan ahead for the cost of higher education. They can be used for nearly every level and type of schooling you can think of - from a four-year college or university, to technical or trade school and community college. Use it on tuition, books, computers, room and board, or even the costs associated with an apprenticeship. Regardless of your child or grandchild’s changing interests, saving in a 529 plan can give you peace of mind.
However you choose to save, keep in mind that a contribution to a student’s 529 plan makes a great gift suggestion to doting family members and friends.
We hope you consider a 529 as part of this year’s gift-giving. A contribution to an education savings account is a gift that will keep on giving for years and years to come. Visit 529.wa.gov to learn more.
Michael Meotti is the Executive Director of Washington Student Achievement Council, a state agency committed to increasing educational opportunities and attainment in Washington.
