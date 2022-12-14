Shorewood Girls Wrestling 12/10/22

Fiona Blair, Finley Houck, Kiana Yoshimura The Shorewood Girls’ Wrestling team went to Everett on Saturday, December 10, 2022 to compete in the Everett Girls Championships tournament. The Shorewood Girls’ Wrestling team went to Everett on Saturday, December 10, 2022 to compete in the Everett Girls Championships tournament.





With almost 300 girls in the varsity brackets and another 100 plus in the junior varsity competitions, it was non-stop wrestling the entire day.





Eight different StormRays won at least one match and when all was said and done Shorewood had earned 10th place out of 54 teams.



Highlighting the day for Shorewood were a trio of top 3 placers. Seniors Fiona Blair at 120 pounds and Kiana Yoshimura at 190 pounds each made runs into the semifinals before suffering their first losses of the season and finishing in 3rd place. Shorewood’s other placer was freshman Finley Houck at 110 pounds.





Houck improved her perfect record to 7-0 by upsetting the #5 ranked wrestler in the state in the semis to make the finals. Her reward was the #3 ranked wrestler from Burlington-Edison high school.





Houck weathered an onslaught in the first period to trail just 4-2. In the second period she was dominant, grinding her opponent down and scoring 7 points while giving up zero. Houck continued the pressure in the final period and emerged with a tough 9-6 victory and a 1st place medal.



--Clark Norton








