After 100 years, together again
Monday, December 12, 2022
|Myra Kinzie's remains sat at Butterworth
Funeral Home for 110 years. Photo by Doug Cerretti
123 of them were recently interred at Evergreen Washelli in North Seattle. See our previous article by Douglas Cerretti
Now Doug provides a follow up to the story
If you remember Myra Kinzie’s (1/8/1851-11/1/1912) unclaimed remains were 110 years old. She was the widow of Capt John Kinzie, US Army and a veteran of the Indian Wars.
Spokesman-Review article that was published when the remains were transported to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery.
John Kinzie (8/19/1850-8/10/1914) died two years after her and his unclaimed remains were interred at Washington State Veterans Cemetery five years ago.
They had been separated over 100 years at different funeral homes. They are together now.
|Commandant Kinzie with ROTC cadets at Washington State College
