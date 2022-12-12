Scrooge's Christmas at Shoreline Community College Theater this weekend
Monday, December 12, 2022
Tickets are selling fast for Scrooge's Christmas - a delightful holiday music featuring many of your friends and neighbors!
A family-friendly, inclusive event, staged at the stare-of-the-art college theater.
Shows are December 16th, 17th and 18th, 2022 in the Shoreline Community College Theater on campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. Parking is always free after 4pm.
Arrive up to 1 hour before the show and enjoy the photo booth, pre-show music, and concessions!
