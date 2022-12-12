Remember the bunnies?

Monday, December 12, 2022

Bunny tracks photo by Eric Norberg

Eric Norberg was curious about these tracks in the snow. He walked beside them to provide the perspective of size 11 men's shoes and started asking questions.

The answer was that at least one of the hundreds of summer hares in the area has survived into the winter.

I found that the tracks belong to a hare. That pair of longish divots are the rear legs, and this particular bunny decided to keep its paws close to one another for the front.


