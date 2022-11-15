This is the weekend to do your holiday shopping - Saturday in Shoreline - Sunday in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Diane Hettrick

Judging by my In Box there is a consensus that the holiday season has begun. 

Thanksgiving is tucked in somewhere but all you need to do is to get COVID-19 boosters for the whole family, avoid talking about politics, and hope that the power stays on long enough to cook the turkey.

This weekend is your absolute best chance for gift (and vegetable) shopping 

Saturday, November 19, 2022 - Underground Holiday Market 
10am - 5pm

Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, City of Shoreline, and the Shoreline Farmers Market, it is set up on the lower level of the parking garage at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave. N. 

Parking at Brotherton Cadillac on the west side of Aurora.

10am - 2pm

Sponsored by Third Place Commons, the vendors will be both outside in the parking lot and inside in the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.

Both events include their farmers market, musicians, and local vendors with unique, handcrafted gifts.

It doesn't get any easier than this.



Posted by DKH at 12:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  