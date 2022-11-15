This is the weekend to do your holiday shopping - Saturday in Shoreline - Sunday in Lake Forest Park

By Diane Hettrick





Judging by my In Box there is a consensus that the holiday season has begun.





Thanksgiving is tucked in somewhere but all you need to do is to get COVID-19 boosters for the whole family, avoid talking about politics, and hope that the power stays on long enough to cook the turkey.





This weekend is your absolute best chance for gift (and vegetable) shopping





10am - 5pm





Sponsored by ShoreLake Arts, City of Shoreline, and the Shoreline Farmers Market, it is set up on the lower level of the parking garage at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave. N.





Parking at Brotherton Cadillac on the west side of Aurora.





10am - 2pm





Sponsored by Third Place Commons, the vendors will be both outside in the parking lot and inside in the lower lobby of Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Both events include their farmers market, musicians, and local vendors with unique, handcrafted gifts.





It doesn't get any easier than this.











