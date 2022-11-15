Shoreline Planning Commission: Cottage Housing Public Outreach
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The Shoreline Planning Commission will hear public outreach regarding Cottage Housing at their November 17, 2022 meeting. The meeting will take place in Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall from 7:00pm to 9:59pm. (See details below.)
The City’s consultant, Blueline, has prepared a public outreach summary report which includes feedback from the online survey, the focus groups, and the open house.
All residents are encouraged to attend the meeting. Planning Commission meetings are now hybrid. This means you can attend in person at City Hall, join via Zoom, or listen over the telephone. Here is a link to the meeting webpage with more information on the meeting agenda and how to join: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/16836/171
A detailed staff report has been prepared for the meeting. City staff will ask Planning Commission for initial guidance on the cottage code including the type of review process and what development standards the code should focus on. After the meeting, draft code writing will begin.
Cottages are aimed at people who are “middle” income. They are some of the most affordable housing types on a cost-per-square-foot basis. In general, these housing types are more affordable than traditional single-family homes and provide a wider range of design and locational choices than apartment buildings.
Middle housing has the potential to add compatible density into established neighborhoods and can grant more households an opportunity to build wealth through homeownership.
One of the most frequent complaints heard at Council Meetings is the lack of information provided to the residents in advance of changes to city codes. This is your opportunity to follow these developments and provide your input as the discussions continue.
