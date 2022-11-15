King county prosecutor files charges in Ingraham High School shooting case

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree (Under 18)

Felony Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree (Non-Relative Helping With Class A Felony)

When 16- and 17-year-olds are charged with murder in the first degree, their cases are automatically filed into adult court pursuant to state law. However, when 14- and 15-year-olds are charged with first-degree murder, the case is initially filed into Juvenile Court and the prosecutor may file a motion requesting a judge to transfer the respondent for adult criminal prosecution.