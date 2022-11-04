The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19

Shoppers at last year’s Underground Holiday Market event

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market.





The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall.



Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and top local producers from the Shoreline Farmers Market!









Carolyn Barden will help you create a

beautiful cornucopia like this one for your table. And don't forget to sign up for Carolyn Barden's Cornucopia Centerpiece workshop!





Carolyn will lead you in creating a cornucopia that will make your table look festive and impress all of your guests this holiday season!





This fun and easy workshop will be offered at 11:00am and again at 1:00pm inside Shoreline City Hall.





Supplies are included!
















