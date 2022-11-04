The Underground Holiday Market returns to Shoreline on November 19
Friday, November 4, 2022
|Shoppers at last year’s Underground Holiday Market event
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce the 2022 Underground Holiday Market.
The event will take place 10:00am - 5:00pm on Saturday November 19, 2022 at the Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall.
Get your holiday shopping started with a large variety of gifts from 80+ artists and makers and top local producers from the Shoreline Farmers Market!
Plus, join Seattle-based vocal quintet Restless Vocal Band for holiday sing-alongs at 12:30pm and 2:30pm. Delicious food and warm drinks will be provided by Kathmandu Momocha, Yummy 8, Snohomish Bakery, Baked in Bosnia, La Liath Bakery, and Pilgrim Coffeehouse.
Preview the vendors and find more information at shorelakearts.org/holiday-market
|Carolyn Barden will help you create a
beautiful cornucopia like this one for your table.
Carolyn will lead you in creating a cornucopia that will make your table look festive and impress all of your guests this holiday season!
This fun and easy workshop will be offered at 11:00am and again at 1:00pm inside Shoreline City Hall.
Supplies are included!
Find more information and register at shorelakearts.org/workshops-classes.
Event Website
www.shorelakearts.org/holiday-market
Details
November 19, 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Covered Parking Garage at Shoreline City Hall
17500 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Complimentary parking and an Open House at Brotherton Cadillac NW, 17545 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133. There will be a free shuttle service to and from the Holiday Market.
The Underground Holiday Market is presented by ShoreLake Arts in partnership with the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Farmers Market.
2022 event sponsors are Suzan Shayler, CFP, Edward Jones Financial Adviser, Windermere Realtor Jack Malek, State Farm Agent Erin Ison, Renewal by Andersen, Brotherton Cadillac NW, Town and Country Markets Shoreline, the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, and 4Culture.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1989 whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
