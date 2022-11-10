Don’t miss the LFP Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Holiday Crafts Fair on Sunday November 20, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
This wonderful annual tradition, presented by Third Place Commons, is the perfect opportunity to shop your favorite market vendors and stock your fridge and pantry with delicious, fresh autumn offerings for your big family feasts ahead!
Plus, you know you’ll find the best in local, unique, and handmade gifts among the dozens of fine art and crafts vendors. There will be something for every budget and everyone on your list – from jewelry to wearables to pottery, photography, original artwork, handmade cards, and more.
New this year, the market event will be spread between both the regular market location outside and inside the lower lobby of the Town Center at Lake Forest Park. So be sure to visit both locations so you don’t miss a thing!
If you have SNAP benefits, you can use them at this special market! If you already have market tokens or SNAP Market Match, you can spend them directly with the vendors. There won’t be the regular info booth outside, but if you need to use your EBT card, just stop by the Third Place Commons table at the lower lobby entrance to Town Center. And if you still have any 2022 Market Bucks, feel free to use those on any market food as well!
And mark your calendar now for the final special market of the year on Sunday, December 18th, just in time for your last minute shopping needs.
The Lake Forest Park Thanksgiving Farmers Market and Crafts Fair takes place at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way NE. See you at the market!
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
