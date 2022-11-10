Brown Bear Car Wash salutes veterans and active military with free car washes on Friday
Thursday, November 10, 2022
The free “Beary Clean” washes will be available at Brown Bear’s 28 tunnel wash locations from 8am to 6pm.
The offer operates on an honor system and no verification or documentation is required. Drivers should identify themselves as a current or former member of the military to the wash attendant upon arrival.
Seattle-based, family-owned Brown Bear will donate $1 for each car washed on Veterans Day to support Puget Sound Honor Flight and its mission of transporting Western Washington war veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
Tunnel car wash locations:
- Shoreline - 16032 Aurora Ave N
- Lake City - 14312 Lake City Way NE
