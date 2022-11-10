Jobs: WSDOT Region Safety Management Engineer (WMS Band 3)









Job description and application





They are directly accountable for decisions and routinely apply independent engineering judgment for setting policy and directing work in the most complex transportation network in the state. This position leads analysis and scoping teams on identifying and implementing project solutions and directs other experts on all items related to the safety of all modes of highway users.

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the Region Safety Management group, being a lead expert on the Highway Safety Manual, and leading traffic data analysis for complex highway and multimodal performance measurement in the Region.The Region Safety Management Engineer is a licensed, expert traffic engineer responsible for the traffic safety program in the Region. Decisions have a direct correlation to the implementation and progress of Target Zero with the goal of eliminating fatal and serious injury crashes. The incumbent is the regional expert and primary contact for all safety related matters throughout all phases of project development and operations.