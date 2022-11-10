Jobs: WSDOT IT Vendor Management – Journey (In-Training)









This position ensures and enforces that the agency is current and in compliance with the efforts of modernization of the agency’s technology systems.





Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$59,951 - $100,145 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking an IT Vendor Management – Journey level professional to consult and advise regional/divisional management on the broad-based knowledge of IT disciplines, methodologies, policies, and available solutions along with the knowledge of IT contract and procurement procedures.