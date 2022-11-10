Jobs: WSDOT IT Vendor Management – Journey (In-Training)

IT Vendor Management – Journey (In-Training)
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$59,951 - $100,145 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Information Technology Division (ITD) is currently seeking an IT Vendor Management – Journey level professional to consult and advise regional/divisional management on the broad-based knowledge of IT disciplines, methodologies, policies, and available solutions along with the knowledge of IT contract and procurement procedures. 

This position ensures and enforces that the agency is current and in compliance with the efforts of modernization of the agency’s technology systems.

