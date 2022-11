NaNoWriMo workshop at Shoreline Library Sunday November 13, 2022

Outline Your Novel Writing Workshop at the Shoreline Library Outline Your Novel Writing Workshop at the Shoreline Library





Space is limited. Please register at 1.kcls.org/ShorelineWriting. The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Sunday, November 13, 4-5pmFor teens and adults.Author Kelly McWilliams will share tools for developing an outline (or beat sheet!) for a novel project.