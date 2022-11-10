NaNoWriMo workshop at Shoreline Library Sunday November 13, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
For teens and adults.
Author Kelly McWilliams will share tools for developing an outline (or beat sheet!) for a novel project.
Gain a general understanding of how to create character transformation through plot, and get ready for NaNoWriMo!
The class is free but registration is required. Space is limited. Please register at 1.kcls.org/ShorelineWriting. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed
The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
