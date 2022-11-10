NaNoWriMo workshop at Shoreline Library Sunday November 13, 2022

Thursday, November 10, 2022


Outline Your Novel Writing Workshop at the Shoreline Library
Sunday, November 13, 4-5pm
For teens and adults.

Author Kelly McWilliams will share tools for developing an outline (or beat sheet!) for a novel project. 

Gain a general understanding of how to create character transformation through plot, and get ready for NaNoWriMo! 

The class is free but registration is required. Space is limited. Please register at 1.kcls.org/ShorelineWriting. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed

The library is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 5:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  