Flu and COVID-19 vaccines recommended for all 6 months and older

Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) urges the public to get an influenza (flu) vaccine in addition to a COVID-19 booster. 

Flu activity has been reduced in recent years due to COVID-19 precautions, but the state experienced a late spring flu wave as those precautions relaxed.

“Flu can be unpredictable and sometimes severe,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer. 
“To protect your family’s health, getting vaccinated against influenza with a flu shot or nasal spray vaccine should be part of the fall routine for everyone 6 months and older. 
"It’s also the perfect time to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters too.”


