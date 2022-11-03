Flu and COVID-19 vaccines recommended for all 6 months and older
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Flu activity has been reduced in recent years due to COVID-19 precautions, but the state experienced a late spring flu wave as those precautions relaxed.
“Flu can be unpredictable and sometimes severe,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer.
“To protect your family’s health, getting vaccinated against influenza with a flu shot or nasal spray vaccine should be part of the fall routine for everyone 6 months and older.
"It’s also the perfect time to get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters too.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment