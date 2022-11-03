Little Shop of Horrors playing at Everett Performing Arts Center through Sunday November 20, 2022
Thursday, November 3, 2022
|Cast photo Little Shop of Horrors
Village Theatre's season-opening production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, Little Shop of Horrors, by award-winners Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, opened October 28 in Everett.
With Northwest actors Kyle Nicholas Anderson as Seymour and Shanelle Nicole Leonard playing the role of Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors will run at the Everett Performing Arts Center from October 28-November 20, 2022.
Single tickets can be purchased now through Village Theatre’s Box Office in-person in Everett (2710 Wetmore Ave, Everett), by phone at (425) 392-2202, or online at VillageTheatre.org
ABOUT THE SHOW
Little Shop of Horrors
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith
Directed by Brandon Ivie
ABOUT THE SHOW
Little Shop of Horrors
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Music by Alan Menken
Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith
Directed by Brandon Ivie
|The romance and horror of it all
Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little
Shop of Horrors follows the misadventures of a lowly floral shopkeeper who discovers a seemingly harmless new breed of plant (with a secret taste for human blood) that carries ambitions that threaten our hero’s romantic inclinations… and the world!
From the writing team who brought us Disney’s animation blockbusters The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin, this Broadway classic blends the sounds of rock and Motown that is considered one of the funniest musical comedies of all time. Warning: Don’t feed the plants!
WHERE:
Village Theatre
Everett Performing Arts Center (EPAC)
2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
WHEN:
Through November 20, 2022
Start at $33 - ON SALE NOW
For tickets and information >> VillageTheatre.org/Shop
CONNECT WITH VILLAGE THEATRE
VillageTheatre.org
Facebook - /VillageTheatre
Instagram - @village_theatre
YouTube - /villagetheatre1
#VillageTheatreShop
WHERE:
Village Theatre
Everett Performing Arts Center (EPAC)
2710 Wetmore Avenue, Everett
WHEN:
Through November 20, 2022
- Select Wednesdays - 7:30pm
- Thursdays - 1:00pm and 7:30pm
- Fridays - 8:00pm
- Saturdays - 1:00pm and 8:00pm
- Sundays* - 1:00pm
- *Select Sundays at 7:00pm
Start at $33 - ON SALE NOW
For tickets and information >> VillageTheatre.org/Shop
CONNECT WITH VILLAGE THEATRE
VillageTheatre.org
Facebook - /VillageTheatre
Instagram - @village_theatre
YouTube - /villagetheatre1
#VillageTheatreShop
0 comments:
Post a Comment