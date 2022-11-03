Little Shop of Horrors playing at Everett Performing Arts Center through Sunday November 20, 2022

Cast photo Little Shop of Horrors

Village Theatre's season-opening production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic, Little Shop of Horrors, by award-winners Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, opened October 28 in Everett.





With Northwest actors Kyle Nicholas Anderson as Seymour and Shanelle Nicole Leonard playing the role of Audrey, Little Shop of Horrors will run at the Everett Performing Arts Center from October 28-November 20, 2022.









ABOUT THE SHOW



Little Shop of Horrors

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the Film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

The romance and horror of it all

Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little



Romance! Murder! Doo-wop! Aliens! A wildly entertaining dark sci-fi musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors follows the misadventures of a lowly floral shopkeeper who discovers a seemingly harmless new breed of plant (with a secret taste for human blood) that carries ambitions that threaten our hero's romantic inclinations… and the world!




