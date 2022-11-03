Gallery North announces the November 2022 Featured Artist Exhibits

“Pacific Northwest Visions in Color” by local artist Theresa Williams and “Clay: No Limits” original ceramic art by local artist Diane Kallaway.





The public is invited to come to Gallery North and meet the artists and enjoy refreshments on November 12th, from 1pm to 4pm, and during the Edmonds Art Walk on November 17th from 5pm to 8pm.





Summer falls by Theresa Williams Theresa Williams is a Tlingit Alaska Native who grew up in Edmonds. She is a certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council of Indian Tribes of Alaska. . She is a certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council of Indian Tribes of Alaska.





Her paintings have been shown in the juried exhibits at both the Edmonds Arts Festival and Shoreline Arts Festival.





She has also participated in the ShoreLake Arts 6x6 Art fundraising event. Examples of her work include Jumping for Joy (a breaching Orca), Summer Falls (Snoqualmie Falls), and Cannon Beach Beauty (Haystack Rock), all of which show her use of bold and vibrant color.



“I love when people are looking at my work and come up to me and tell me ‘I’d love to go to that place!’”









Pottery by Diane Kallaway Diane Kallaway is a Shoreline resident and among her many interests she has collected pottery her whole life. It wasn’t until seven years ago that she finally made the decision to make some herself. So often Theresa has been to that ‘place’ as she typically uses her own photos as references. She is especially inspired by the majestic Pacific Northwest Mountains, Puget Sound, the gorgeous sunsets over the Olympics, the beaches, lakes, and varied wildlife of the majestic Pacific Northwest.and among her many interests she has collected pottery her whole life. It wasn’t until seven years ago that she finally made the decision to make some herself.





Self-taught and dedicated to constant learning and experimenting, she finds ways to express all her passions through ceramic arts.





“There really are no limits and the variety drives my creativity.”



Hand decorating wheel thrown forms with original carvings or leaves and a wide variety of stoneware glazes make each piece unique.





Her love of birds inspires hand sculpted and glazed nuthatches, sparrows, and loons; hand painted wild bird eggs and nests made from nature.





Her love of food and pottery meet at a delicious crossroad as she considers roasted carrots in a cobalt blue bowl or a wild rice and kale soup in a wide rimmed bowl of speckled green.



