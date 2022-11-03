Planning Commission to hear a summary of public outreach on cottage housing





A consultant is compiling all of the feedback city staff received from July to October from surveys, focus groups and the open house and identifying major themes which will be presented to Planning Commission.





At this meeting city staff will ask the Planning Commission for initial guidance on the cottage code including the type of review process and what development standards the code should focus on. After the meeting, draft code writing will begin.









The most recent public outreach was a cottage housing virtual open house on October 5, 2022. The presentation has been posted online along with a question and answer sheet from the open house, addressing zoning, sustainability, safety, traffic, foreign investors, and other forms of housing.



Other materials are available on the city's cottage housing website:



Video of the October presentation is here: Spring of 2023, the draft will be ready for public viewThe most recent public outreach was a cottage housing virtual open house on October 5, 2022. The presentation has been posted online along with a question and answer sheet from the open house, addressing zoning, sustainability, safety, traffic, foreign investors, and other forms of housing.Other materials are available on the city's cottage housing website: www.shorelinewa.gov/cottagehousing Video of the October presentation is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKidqXhaljQ (the presentation is about 30 minutes)



The question and answer sheet is here:

The question and answer sheet is here: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/57416













Cottage housing is a group of one to one and a half story detached structures arranged around a shared court or open space area that is visible from the street.