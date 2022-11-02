Ballot drop boxes in their usual places - time to turn in your ballot

Aurora Transit Center drop box. It's now across Aurora from a construction site.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Ok, we made it through Halloween. Not quite down from the sugar high but we can maintain it at Dia de Muertos Tuesday night.





Daylight Saving Time goes away on Sunday (set your clocks Saturday night) Spring ahead - Fall back.





The drop box is in the parking lot of the Shoreline Library.

Between the sugar high and the time change disorientation, fill out your ballot and get it in the drop box. You can mail it - the envelopes are postage paid.





2021 special election

It's always a little disheartening that the percentage of voters is so low. Lake Forest Park always has more people voting than Shoreline but both usually end up in the mid -70% range. Let's hope this election is different.





Lake Forest Park has an easily accessible drop box right next to city hall. Shoreline has one at the library. The Aurora Park n Ride at 192nd has one.





Elections told me that every election there are people who show up after the deadline - 8pm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Your ballot will not be counted, even if you leave it on top of the drop box. Get there before the deadline.





Go vote! and if you have already turned in your ballot, good for you.











