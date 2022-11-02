Children's book by Shorewood graduate hits #1 on Amazon children's book list

Peet on Times Square ad Shoreline native and Shorewood graduate Peet Montzingo is well known for his humorous Shoreline native and Shorewood graduate Peet Montzingo is well known for his humorous Tik-Tok videos , many with his mother Vicki.





Now he has published a children's book, Little Imperfections, about growing up a tall person in a family of little people.





The book has just hit #1 on Amazon's children's book list and he is featured in a giant ad in Times Square.





Amazon's review of the book:





The dazzling new picture book that addresses the universal themes of being different, feeling like you don't fit in, and finding yourself along the way. The story is told through the empathic and humorous perspective of Peet Montzingo, the internet sensation who grew up as the only "tall" sibling in a family of little people.

In their debut picture book and accompanying video series, Peet Montzingo and Rockwell Sands have woven moving messages and life lessons with bravery, comedy, and grace. With captivating rhythms, lyrical rhymes and breathtaking illustrations, this book is sure to be a classic on your family's shelf for generations to come.

Little Imperfections carries timeless messages of love and acceptance told through a truly unique perspective, and makes the perfect gift for anybody — young, old, or in between… and the exclusive video version is available with purchase of the book!











