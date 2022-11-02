"Children's Storytime in Ed's Cottage"

at Dunn Gardens

Friday November 11, 2022 @ 10am-12pm



Laura Kvasnosky is a Dunn Gardens docent as well as an award-winning author and illustrator of over 20 books for children.





Her book Little Wolf’s First Howling is illustrated with her sister Kate McGee. It debuted in Spring 2017 to starred reviews and won the Red Bud award and the Margaret Wise Brown honor for best picture book text. Laura will invite children to howl along as she reads Little Wolf's First Howling.



The Moon Bear, marks the literary debut of Seattle’s Public Radio host Steve Scher, who built a devoted audience at KUOW-FM by giving guests the space to present their ideas with nuance.



Scher brings similar sensitivity, and an ear for poetic language, to his newest project. Scher now writes on Whidbey Island, where he hears coyotes howling, watches bats flit across the starry sky, and listens to tree frogs serenading one another.





Looking for something to do with the kids on their day off? Come to storytime at Dunn Gardens. Two of our favorite local authors will read while parents can stroll The Gardens or listen to the stories. Light snacks will top off a fun morning.