Friends of the Shoreline Library: get your library needs met before or after election day to avoid traffic jams

Photo courtesy Friends of Shoreline Library

Our library is centrally located in Shoreline so that means this ballot drop box is too. Tip: try to get your library needs met before or after Election Day to avoid traffic jams in the parking lot! Our library is centrally located in Shoreline so that means this ballot drop box is too. Tip: try to get your library needs met before or after Election Day to avoid traffic jams in the parking lot!





Enter the parking lot from eastbound 175th or take 5th NE to enter from the back on NE 174th.





Or just turn your ballot in now and avoid Tuesday's rush as everyone tries to deposit their ballot before 8pm on November 8, 2020.















