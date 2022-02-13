Valentine's pastries from Sweet Pearl Bakery

Sweet Pearl Bakery is a tiny, stand-alone building at 641 NW Richmond Beach Road, across the street from QFC.

Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls - $20 (4-pack) $40 (8-pack) Take and Bake Option Available

Valentine's Cookie Kits - 12 Mini Pre-Baked Heart Shaped Sugar Cookies with 2 Frosting and Sprinkles. Everything You Need to Decorate Your Own Cookies At Home!! -$18

Chocolate Covered Strawberries - Milk or Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Drizzled with White Chocolate 6/$12 - Dozen/$24

Assorted Valentine's Cupcakes - 6/$20

Cheesecakes Flavor of the Month -- Red Velvet Cheesecake - $6 Mini / $40 Full Size







Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th 10am - 2pm

Monday, February 14th 10am - 2pm



Valentine Weekend Hours:

The owner has a commercial kitchen in the little building where she creates pastries that are as much works of art as they are food.She celebrates holidays with specialty cakes and has cinnamon rolls and mermaid cupcakes inbetween.She doesn't require orders so it's get there before she sells out.Valentine's Day MenuPick up Available through Monday