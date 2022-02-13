Valentine's pastries from Sweet Pearl Bakery

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Sweet Pearl Bakery is a tiny, stand-alone building at 641 NW Richmond Beach Road, across the street from QFC.

The owner has a commercial kitchen in the little building where she creates pastries that are as much works of art as they are food.

She celebrates holidays with specialty cakes and has cinnamon rolls and mermaid cupcakes inbetween.

She doesn't require orders so it's get there before she sells out.

Valentine's Day Menu  
  • Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls - $20 (4-pack) $40 (8-pack) Take and Bake Option Available
  • Valentine's Cookie Kits - 12 Mini Pre-Baked Heart Shaped Sugar Cookies with 2 Frosting and Sprinkles. Everything You Need to Decorate Your Own Cookies At Home!! -$18
  • Chocolate Covered Strawberries - Milk or Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberries Drizzled with White Chocolate 6/$12 - Dozen/$24
  • Assorted Valentine's Cupcakes - 6/$20
  • Cheesecakes Flavor of the Month -- Red Velvet Cheesecake - $6 Mini / $40 Full Size
Pick up Available through Monday 

Valentine Weekend Hours:
  • Super Bowl Sunday, February 13th 10am - 2pm
  • Monday, February 14th 10am - 2pm


Posted by DKH at 4:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  