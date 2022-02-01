Third Place Commons welcomes noted speaker and author Eric Liu





In addition to great music and fun social time, the program will also feature a celebrated guest speaker who knows more than a little about rebuilding community.









Liu served as a White House speechwriter for President Bill Clinton and as the President’s deputy domestic policy adviser. He was later appointed by President Obama to serve on the board of the Corporation for National and Community Service. He and his family live in Seattle.

Among Citizen University’s many impactful initiatives is the creation of nonpartisan Civic Saturdays, a nationwide movement to inspire a renewed sense of shared civic purpose and moral courage in community. Third Place Commons began proudly hosting these nonpartisan events in 2021, led by local Civic Saturday fellows Erika Olson and Caroline Sayre. The next gathering takes place on Saturday, February 26th via Zoom and you’re invited! Register here for Civic Saturday

In addition to Civic Saturday, Third Place Commons hosts countless free events to foster and enrich community every year including live music every Friday and Saturday night, book and movie clubs, foreign language groups, and the LFP Farmers Market from May to October. All of which is possible with your support.

So don’t miss your chance to connect with community, have some fun, hear from a great speaker, and help raise vital funds for Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.











– a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.





In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.











