Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter at St. Dunstan’s will be open Tuesday night
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Photo courtesy St. Dunstan's
The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter will be Open and Activated Tuesday night, February 1, 2022, from 8:30pm until 7:30am at St. Dunstan's Church, 722 N 145th Street in Shoreline.
The threshold for activation is generally a prediction of four-plus hours of temperatures at or below 33 degrees overnight or snow accumulation of two or more inches. Activation is determined on a daily basis by 9:00am. Call the shelter hotline at 206-801-2797 for activation status or check the Facebook page here.
Other resources
- King County Crisis Line: 866-427-4747 connects people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
- Families with children can access help by calling the King County Emergency Family Shelter Intake Line at 206-245-1026.
- A complete and continually updated list of Severe Weather Shelters and Day Centers can be found on King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website.
- Call 2-1-1 for more information.
