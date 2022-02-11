Executive Order 9066 The Seattle Symphony marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 with a week-long digital broadcast of the The Seattle Symphony marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 with a week-long digital broadcast of the EO9066 program on Seattle Symphony Live





Issued on February 19, 1942, Executive Order 9066 authorized the relocation and incarceration of over 100,000 innocent Japanese American citizens during World War II.





Over the course of several months, Japanese American men, women and children were removed from their homes and held at internment camps without due process.









The EO9066 program will be available to stream on The executive order indelibly changed their lives and the history of the Puget Sound region, with many lingering effects still felt today.The EO9066 program will be available to stream on Seattle Symphony Live for one week, beginning Thursday, February 17, 2022 and run through February 24.





On February 19th, the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, the performance will be available to stream for free.