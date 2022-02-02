Public invited to a special discussion about Social Isolation: Recognition, Impact, and Solutions

Join UW Bothell School of Nursing students for a conversation about community and belonging.

This free workshop will discuss how to recognize signs of social isolation, its impact on health, and offer ideas and resources to help prevent or reduce becoming isolated from the community.





This free online event is sponsored by Northwest Neighbors Network, the Edmonds Waterfront Center and the University of Washington, Bothell School of Nursing.





There are a limited number of spaces available for in person participation for those choosing to do so.









Registration for either the Zoom or in-person event is required. In person attendees must wear a mask, show proof of vaccination and commit to following CDC and Washington State Health Department guidelines throughout the event.

To register for the online event, go to https://tinyurl.com/yty8hczj 

To register for the in-person event (space limited), go to https://tinyurl.com/4fa66zrv

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN) is a personal, central resource serving Northern King and Southern Snohomish counties. NNN connects members with other Village members, neighborhood volunteers, Village staff, local agencies, and member-recommended professionals who provide services that help members continue to live at home as they age.





Learn more at NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org. NNN receives some funding from a grant by the King County Veterans and Human Services Levy and was recognized as the 2021 Outstanding Human Services Program by the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUSHA).








