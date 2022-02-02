Where did WSDOT get their concrete?

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Pavement patching on I-5 last summer
Photo courtesy WSDOT

By Diane Hettrick

After we published the story about WSDOT replacing concrete panels at various locations on I-5 between Tukwila and Shoreline, damaged last year when extreme heat caused the pavement to expand and crack, readers asked:

Where did they get the concrete?

There is a strike going on, now in its third month, of drivers represented by Teamsters Local 174. Construction projects have been reorganized, rescheduled and put on hold.

Yet WSDOT started this week to replace damaged concrete panels over miles of freeway.

According to Joseph Calabro, WSDOT Northwest Region Communications,

The supplier for this job is Nation’s Mini Mix, which is a mix-on-site concrete operation. They’re unaffected by the strike.

Now you know.


