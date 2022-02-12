Olympic View Water District gains approval to remove 96 trees along Deer Creek in Woodway

Saturday, February 12, 2022

The green portion on the map labeled "Deer Park Reserve"
is the Watershed where 96 trees will be removed
Graphic courtesy Town of Woodway 
According to Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn, Olympic Water and Sewer District recently approached the Town with concerns about the condition of a substantial number of trees on their property in the Deer Creek Watershed.

"After several site visits, we have confirmed that 96 trees of various sizes present a hazard to Olympic View’s building and infrastructure." 

There also are trees along N Deer Drive that need to be removed. These trees mainly consist of alders that are at or past their life expectancy – most with a severe lean or broken tops.

Olympic View submitted a tree permit application, which was approved in accordance with the Woodway Municipal Code. They will now begin removing the trees.



