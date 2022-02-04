LFP Planning Commission begins review of potential changes to City’s Sign Regulations

Sale markus-spiske-5UJbKYUjFCk-unsplash.jpg At its Tuesday February 8, 2022 meeting, which begins at 7:00pm, the Planning Commission will begin review of potential changes to the City’s sign regulations. At its Tuesday February 8, 2022 meeting, which begins at 7:00pm, the Planning Commission will begin review of potential changes to the City’s sign regulations.





The Commission is working with the City Attorney to understand and make recommendations to the City Council on changes that are necessary to bring the City’s signage regulations into compliance with federal case law regarding free speech.



Most sections of the City’s existing sign regulations regulate content (or speech), meaning that you have to read a sign to determine how it will be regulated. Those sections must be amended or replaced with language that addresses the physical characteristics instead of the content of the sign.





For example, there is currently a definition in the sign code for ‘Celebration signs.’ It is defined by the kinds of words that would appear in the sign (‘celebration of business anniversaries or announcing major sales’).





That definition needs to be replaced with more generic ones such as ‘portable sign’ or ‘temporary sign,’ both of which are included as proposed amendments that the Commission will review on February 8.



If you own or run a business in Lake Forest Park, this could be of particular interest to you.









https://www.cityoflfp.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=2289





The Commission hopes you will take some time to review the information and draft changes found at the link below and join the Zoom meeting and share your opinion. Instructions for joining the meeting are included on the second page of the agenda which is the first item in the packet found at this link.



