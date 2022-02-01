Hua Zheng brings Lunar New Year happiness to kids

Hua Zheng with dragon headdress

Hua Zheng is a Shoreline resident who is passionate about sharing her Chinese Mandarin language and culture. She has taught Mandarin classes in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park at all grade levels as before and after school activities. She immerses her students with language, art, music, dance, and food.





She buys the clothes and costumes from China.





Since the pandemic, her primary before/after-school Mandarin program have been closed. Elementary school students need face-to-face, in person language learning and it is hard for them to learn Mandarin on Zoom.





Hua adapted to the small screen instead of a room full of families





Her Shoreline library in-person Chinese story times have been canceled too.





"I am glad that I can continue to present Mandarin stories for kids online for the King County Library System."





Last year she gave Chinese Lunar New Year presentations in three different King county libraries for a total audience of 300. This year KCLS invited her to make online presentations.





"Before the pandemic," Hua said "at this time of the year, I usually take dragons and lions to various elementary schools to hold New Year's dragon and lion dance parades with the kids, but now we can't get together to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

"What I can do for kids’ Lunar New Year celebration? I thought of many ways and tried countless times. I decided to drum and rap the New Year for the children in front of the small computer screen, twist Yangko, dance fans, dance dragons and lions, and bring the Lunar New Year happiness to everyone." A creative and resourceful person, Hua created a one-woman parade. She practiced every day for three weeks.

"I held the dragon in one hand, danced the colored ball in the other, and practiced repeatedly. Soon my arm was so sore that I couldn't lift it. In order to learn the solo lion dance, I followed the videos on You Tube and danced around with a lion head on my head every day. Although I was tired because of my age, I was very happy. "I imagined that children may like this show very much. On the other hand, dancing has strengthened my physique and changed all kinds of worries and physical discomfort caused by the pandemic."

Hua and the Dragon





She dedicates this Chinese Lunar New Year event with stories, children's songs, presentation, fan dances, Yangko, dragon and lion dances to all the children.





Mandarin Story Time / 中文故事時間. Come and join us this Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00am!

