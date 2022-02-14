Book Review by Aarene Storms: Every tree has a story
Monday, February 14, 2022
Cécile Benoistillustrated by Charlotte Gaustaut
In Piplantri, India, villagers plant eleven trees each time a baby girl is born.
In Kenya, non-profit organizations employ women to plant seedlings to reforest the country, resulting in more than 52 million seedlings planted thus far.
In the United States, an art professor creates a series of "art trees": heavily-grafted fruit trees that bloom over 5 months and produce 40 types of cherries, peaches, and plums.
Graceful, oversize illustrations draw the reader's eye over the page and into each brief, true story of remarkable trees and the people who care for them.
Share this book with a friend… or a tree... or a friendly tree.
Aarene Storms is a librarian who reads and reviews books for all ages.
0 comments:
Post a Comment