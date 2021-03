Coming up at King County Council – March 8-12

March 8 - 12, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up:When the full council meets on Tuesday, they’ll have two big news items before them. One is legislation to require a $4-per-hour COVID-19. This passed out of committee this week and will be up for final approval.At the same meeting, councilmembers will consider final passage of an ordinance that would. If approved, victims of such intrusion could sue perpetrators. Full council meets at 1pm on Tuesday, March 9.At the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee on Wednesday, councilmembers will consider a. Our office will share details of the proposal in an advisory next week.That committee will also consider a $65 million supplemental budget request from the Executive to maketo prevent future overflows of untreated wastewater into Puget Sound. The committee meets at 1pm on Wednesday, March 10.Also on Wednesday, the Regional Policy Committee will have a discussion on. The committee meets at 3pm on Wednesday, March 10.All meetings continue to be virtual to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meetings can be livestreamed on KCTV unless otherwise stated. View meeting agendas and legislation here