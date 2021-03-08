Coming up at King County Council – March 8-12
Monday, March 8, 2021
March 8 - 12, 2021
It will be a busy week at the King County Council as they are poised to tackle hazard pay for grocery workers, a new law regarding Zoom-bombs, and two large supplemental budget items, including one to prevent sewage spills at the West Point water treatment plant.
Here’s what’s coming up:
When the full council meets on Tuesday, they’ll have two big news items before them. One is legislation to require a $4-per-hour COVID-19 hazard pay for large grocery stores in unincorporated King County. This passed out of committee this week and will be up for final approval.
At the same meeting, councilmembers will consider final passage of an ordinance that would make “Zoom bombing” virtual meetings of recovery or mental health groups illegal. If approved, victims of such intrusion could sue perpetrators. Full council meets at 1pm on Tuesday, March 9.
At the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee on Wednesday, councilmembers will consider a sixth supplemental budget to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office will share details of the proposal in an advisory next week.
That committee will also consider a $65 million supplemental budget request from the Executive to make upgrades to the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to prevent future overflows of untreated wastewater into Puget Sound. The committee meets at 1pm on Wednesday, March 10.
Also on Wednesday, the Regional Policy Committee will have a discussion on renewing the Best Starts for Kids levy. The committee meets at 3pm on Wednesday, March 10.
All meetings continue to be virtual to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meetings can be livestreamed on KCTV unless otherwise stated. View meeting agendas and legislation here
When the full council meets on Tuesday, they’ll have two big news items before them. One is legislation to require a $4-per-hour COVID-19 hazard pay for large grocery stores in unincorporated King County. This passed out of committee this week and will be up for final approval.
At the same meeting, councilmembers will consider final passage of an ordinance that would make “Zoom bombing” virtual meetings of recovery or mental health groups illegal. If approved, victims of such intrusion could sue perpetrators. Full council meets at 1pm on Tuesday, March 9.
At the Budget and Fiscal Management Committee on Wednesday, councilmembers will consider a sixth supplemental budget to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our office will share details of the proposal in an advisory next week.
That committee will also consider a $65 million supplemental budget request from the Executive to make upgrades to the West Point Wastewater Treatment Plant to prevent future overflows of untreated wastewater into Puget Sound. The committee meets at 1pm on Wednesday, March 10.
Also on Wednesday, the Regional Policy Committee will have a discussion on renewing the Best Starts for Kids levy. The committee meets at 3pm on Wednesday, March 10.
All meetings continue to be virtual to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Meetings can be livestreamed on KCTV unless otherwise stated. View meeting agendas and legislation here
Rod Dembowski represents Council District 1 which includes the communities of Bothell, Kenmore, Kirkland, Lake Forest Park, North Seattle, Shoreline, and Woodinville.
The county executive in Dow Constantine.
0 comments:
Post a Comment