Week 5 of the 4-Corners fund raiser for Hopelink: sharing our good fortune with those that need help

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Wow, we have been swept off our feet with the kindness and generosity of our neighbors. 

People have stepped up with big hearted, unstinting donations to the 4-Corners fund raiser for Hopelink.  
During the month of October we have received more than $12,000 dollars.

This is more than double the goal we set.

http://fundraise.hope-link.org/4Corners

This is a substantial amount to help distressed families in Shoreline. We are so proud to live here with such generous people.

There is still much need however, and we have decided to continue our fund drive through the holidays. 

Hopelink’s shelves will need a lot more to see people through the dark months of winter and to help with holiday meals. Consider giving a small amount each month for a few months. It is a safe secure way to share our good fortune with those that need help now.

http://fundraise.hope-link.org/4Corners

This is a worthwhile endeavor and you can be part of it. Donate something, whatever you can, today.



