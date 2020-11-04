Big buck came to dinner
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
|"I'm busy eating your foliage. I'll pose in a minute."
Photo by Dave Neander
By Brenda Mallet
Big Buck came to dinner.
I was walking down our garden path and suddenly this big buck came bounding across our yard in front of me.
|Try everything once. Photo by Dave Neander
He crossed 15th and most likely entered the next ravine. Luckily our neighbor got good photos!!
|The buck is fairly far from home but it's not the first time a deer has walked the streets of Innis Arden.
We are at the corner of 15th NW and NW 185th. This is the largest one I’ve seen here.
