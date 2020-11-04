"I'm busy eating your foliage. I'll pose in a minute."

Photo by Dave Neander





By Brenda Mallet









I was walking down our garden path and suddenly this big buck came bounding across our yard in front of me.





Try everything once. Photo by Dave Neander



He crossed 15th and most likely entered the next ravine. Luckily our neighbor got good photos!!





The buck is fairly far from home but it's not the first time a deer has walked the streets of Innis Arden.



We are at the corner of 15th NW and NW 185th. This is the largest one I’ve seen here.









Big Buck came to dinner.