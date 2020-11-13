WeatherWatcher: Friday the 13th windstorm that isn't, wet weekend ahead

I didn't want to write a report on it just yet, given how extremely uncertain the computer forecast models were being. Even tonight, less than 24 hours away from this storm, forecasts have not been consistent.





Nothing shows any snow, but I think it's possible that we could see some wet snow mixed in, especially after the sun goes down Friday evening. I'm not expecting any accumulating snow. If we do see some accumulations it'll probably be in the form of hail or sleet, and it'll be short lived.



The Puget Sound Convergence zone that I'm talking about here is a wild card. It is probably the most challenging weather phenomena to forecast on the planet. This setup has a history in our area of bringing surprise hailstorms, thunderstorms and snow, even when temperatures start the day in the 50's.





Though not likely that we will see hail, snow, or thunder on Friday, I didn't want to have it completely ruled out. I'm not trying to scare everyone, I just want to make sure we're not surprised if we see any of the above mentioned wintery or stormy precipitation tomorrow evening. In general though for Friday, plan to start the day with breezy conditions and steady rain. It'll shift over to showers or a convergence zone in the afternoon and evening hours before tapering off overnight. That convergence zone, if it forms over Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, could give us many kinds of weather depending on strength.



Saturday another round of rain is expected before breaking up into showers Saturday night. Sunday and Monday rain is likely. Temperatures are ranging between the low 40's and low 50's between the storms.



