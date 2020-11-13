Shoreline police arrest intoxicated, armed driver passed out in intersection at 185th and Aurora

Pants pockets full of cash



Because of the potentially dangerous situation, one set of deputies opened the passenger side door to retrieve the handgun while other deputies removed the male from the vehicle.As this was done, deputies noticed the odor of marijuana and alcohol present. The male was very slow to wake up and didn’t appear to know where he was. Once the man was out of the car, deputies needed to help him stand up.The male was informed he was under arrest for DUI and advised of his rights. Deputies checked the handgun and found it was loaded with a round in the chamber and had a fully loaded magazine.