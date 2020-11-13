Shoreline police arrest intoxicated, armed driver passed out in intersection at 185th and Aurora
|Loaded pistol on passenger seat
On the Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020, the 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call about a hazardous vehicle blocking the street with a male passed out inside at the intersection of 185th and Aurora Ave N.
When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle still running and a male passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive.
Upon closer inspection, deputies also observed a semi-automatic pistol, tan/black in color, on the passenger seat.
|Pants pockets full of cash
As this was done, deputies noticed the odor of marijuana and alcohol present. The male was very slow to wake up and didn’t appear to know where he was. Once the man was out of the car, deputies needed to help him stand up.
The male was informed he was under arrest for DUI and advised of his rights. Deputies checked the handgun and found it was loaded with a round in the chamber and had a fully loaded magazine.
|Driver in possession of $21,000
Both the money and the loaded firearm were taken into evidence. Deputies were able to contact the registered owner of the firearm, who said he did not know the suspect nor had he given anyone permission to possess his firearm. The vehicle was towed and sealed awaiting a search warrant.
The man was booked in to SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for DUI and the investigation is ongoing.
