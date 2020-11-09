Washington State Ferries to honor veterans Wednesday with moment of silence

Monday, November 9, 2020

Washington State Ferry and Mt Baker
Photo by Mike Remarcke

At 11:11am on Veterans Day, November 11, Washington State Ferries will observe two minutes of silence to recognize the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Following the moment of silence, all operating vessels underway will sound their whistles to salute all former military personnel, including the many veterans who work for WSF or ride the boats each day.

“This will be our fifth consecutive year commemorating Veterans Day with a moment of silence and our whistle salutes,” said Amy Scarton, head of WSF. 
“We want to continue this tradition of thanking and supporting veterans and service members who have sacrificed for our country. We are fortunate to call some of them our coworkers as they continue to provide protection and safety for their fellow Washingtonians every day.”

WSF, a division of the WSDOT, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries nearly 24 million people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.



