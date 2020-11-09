Sound Bites Delivers organic produce, restaurant favorites and a commitment to community
Monday, November 9, 2020
|Part of the Veggie Lovers box
From local, organic winter squash to the Pacific Northwest’s best seafood and chowders, Sound Bites Delivers provides healthy and reliable at-home dining options
This fall, Sound Bites Delivers offers local, healthy, and unique food options for delivery to doorsteps across King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
|Delmonicos
From autumn harvest organic produce, grown in Cedar Grove compost, to free-range turkeys in time for Thanksgiving, Sound Bites Delivers provides safe, contactless path to enjoying the region’s bounty, from a local farm in Redmond to fan favorites from local chefs, in the comfort of home.
Featuring fan favorites from the region’s iconic and treasured local restaurants, unique to Sound Bites Delivers, most offerings are professionally vacuum sealed and frozen and come with cooking instructions from the chefs, allowing customers to cook on their own schedule and bring a local dining experience to the safety of their home. Proprietary seasonings are also being offered to guarantee that familiar, in-restaurant flavor.
“Sound Bites Delivers launched in 2020 in an effort to continue to serve our customers in a unique way and to partner with the restaurants that we have been doing business with for decades,” said Stephan Banchero III, president of Sound Bites Delivers and Cedar Grove.
“This unique model allows people to order fresh produce, delivered the same day it’s picked and also frozen food items that they can prepare immediately or save for another evening.
"With cooking instructions included and restaurant seasonings available, customers are sure to have a special, well prepared meal whether they are a novice or experienced chef.”
Offerings are updated weekly and currently include:
- Fresh, organic produce grown at Sound Sustainable Farms, a 70-acre farm in Redmond
- Thanksgiving turkeys, holiday produce and more
- Pike Place Fish Market halibut, salmon burgers, crab cakes and more
- Wild Ginger beef stew, Chinese BBQ short ribs and more
- Metropolitan Grill pork tomahawk, ribeye steak, special seasonings and more
- Wing Dome chicken wings and buffalo sauce
- Easy Street Records chili, coffee and more
- Cascioppo Meats chicken, sausage and more
- Duke’s Seafood award winning clam chowder, wild, sustainable Coho salmon, grass fed burgers, sourdough bread and more
- El Gaucho New York steaks, filet mignon, seasonings and more
- Macrina Bakery cinnamon rolls, cinnamon pull apart brioche and more
- Caffé Appassionato ground coffee
- Cedar Grove bagged compost products
|Wild Alaska salmon
"Thanks to Sound Bites Delivers and all the community support we have received, we can keep the fish flying in Seattle,” said Ryan Reese, co-owner of Pike Place Fish Market.
“Local delivery has always been a logistical challenge for our small family business. Can't make it to the Market? Let Sound Bites Delivers bring it to you!"
Sound Bites Delivers offers a grocery cart style shopping portal where customers can order fresh produce, frozen meat and seafood, coffee and bakery items for doorstep delivery around Puget Sound. Proprietary seasonings are available and preparation instructions are included.
Sound Bites Delivers strives to provide fresh, local and unique foods safely to homes around the Sound through strong partnerships with local restaurants.
To find out more, visit: www.soundbitesdelivers.com
