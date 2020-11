Sound Bites Delivers organic produce, restaurant favorites and a commitment to community

Part of the Veggie Lovers box



From local, organic winter squash to the Pacific Northwest’s best seafood and chowders, Sound Bites Delivers provides healthy and reliable at-home dining options



This fall, Sound Bites Delivers offers local, healthy, and unique food options for delivery to doorsteps across King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.





From autumn harvest organic produce, grown in Cedar Grove compost, to free-range turkeys in time for Thanksgiving, Sound Bites Delivers provides safe, contactless path to enjoying the region's bounty, from a local farm in Redmond to fan favorites from local chefs, in the comfort of home.



Featuring fan favorites from the region’s iconic and treasured local restaurants, unique to Sound Bites Delivers, most offerings are professionally vacuum sealed and frozen and come with cooking instructions from the chefs, allowing customers to cook on their own schedule and bring a local dining experience to the safety of their home. Proprietary seasonings are also being offered to guarantee that familiar, in-restaurant flavor.





"Thanks to Sound Bites Delivers and all the community support we have received, we can keep the fish flying in Seattle,” said Ryan Reese, co-owner of Pike Place Fish Market. “Local delivery has always been a logistical challenge for our small family business. Can't make it to the Market? Let Sound Bites Delivers bring it to you!"

Sound Bites Delivers offers a grocery cart style shopping portal where customers can order fresh produce, frozen meat and seafood, coffee and bakery items for doorstep delivery around Puget Sound. Proprietary seasonings are available and preparation instructions are included.



Sound Bites Delivers strives to provide fresh, local and unique foods safely to homes around the Sound through strong partnerships with local restaurants. As Thanksgiving approaches, Sound Bites Delivers is offering Mary's free range, non-GMO turkeys and a special Thanksgiving produce box, available for pre-order





To find out more, visit: www.soundbitesdelivers.com