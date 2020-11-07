Preparations underway to renovate Shoreline Soccer Field B

Removing the artificial turf from the field



Photos by Gidget Terpstra Photos by Gidget Terpstra





In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, King County health officials worked closely with City staff to place an Assessment/Recovery Center (ARC) on Shoreline B Soccer Field at Shoreline Park north of the Shoreline Center.





The rolls of turf are stacked neatly to one side of the field



The ARC has been removed and as agreed upon, King County is restoring the field to its original or better condition. The ARC has been removed and as agreed upon, King County is restoring the field to its original or better condition.







King County is working with Field Turf, the City, and the Shoreline School District to coordinate the replacement of the existing field. King County is working with Field Turf, the City, and the Shoreline School District to coordinate the replacement of the existing field.







Field repair and replacement is estimated to be completed by February 2021. Field repair and replacement is estimated to be completed by February 2021.





Not quite done yet.









