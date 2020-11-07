Preparations underway to renovate Shoreline Soccer Field B

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Removing the artificial turf from the field

Photos by Gidget Terpstra

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, King County health officials worked closely with City staff to place an Assessment/Recovery Center (ARC) on Shoreline B Soccer Field at Shoreline Park north of the Shoreline Center.

The rolls of turf are stacked neatly to one side of the field

The ARC has been removed and as agreed upon, King County is restoring the field to its original or better condition. 


King County is working with Field Turf, the City, and the Shoreline School District to coordinate the replacement of the existing field.


Field repair and replacement is estimated to be completed by February 2021.

Not quite done yet.




Posted by DKH at 2:29 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  