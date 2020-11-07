Book review by Aarene Storms: Art Matters

Saturday, November 7, 2020

Art Matters by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Chris Riddell 

Short, sweet, and insightful, this brief book offers advice for creators of all ilks.

"The world always seems brighter when you've just made something that wasn't there before," is just the beginning. Chris Riddell's wistful pencil drawings make Neil Gaiman's words even better.

This book would make an excellent gift (graduation, perhaps?) for somebody else (ahhhh, that teacher who helped you!) or for yourself (because you deserve nice things). Read it, share it, know it, enjoy it.

Highly recommended for all the things, readers ages 10 to adult.


Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org




