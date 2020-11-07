Book review by Aarene Storms: Art Matters

Short, sweet, and insightful, this brief book offers advice for creators of all ilks.



"The world always seems brighter when you've just made something that wasn't there before," is just the beginning. Chris Riddell's wistful pencil drawings make Neil Gaiman's words even better.









Highly recommended for all the things, readers ages 10 to adult.





Aarene Storms, youth services librarian

