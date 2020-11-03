New school board members appointed

Board President Meghan Jernigan At their board meeting on Monday, November 2, the Shoreline School Board voted unanimously to appoint Emily Williams and Lama Chikh to the open District 2 and District 3 positions respectively. At their board meeting on Monday, November 2, the Shoreline School Board voted unanimously to appoint Emily Williams and Lama Chikh to the open District 2 and District 3 positions respectively.





Both will be sworn in at the regular board meeting on December 7, 2020.

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank all of the candidates who applied or interviewed for our open positions,” said Board President Meghan Jernigan.

"It was truly inspiring to see the number of people who are interested in serving our community’s children and our district. We are thrilled to welcome Emily and Lama to the Shoreline School Board and know that they will bring critical lived experience and insight to our team."













Superintendent Rebecca Miner also expressed her enthusiasm to work with the new board members. “I am tremendously excited to have the opportunity to work with these two new board members as we strive for constant improvement in our school district and support for our students and families,” said Miner.