Senior Center Tele Café Wednesday: Stress Less

Senior Center Tele Café

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 2pm





Stress Less with Christy Goff, MS, RDN, CD

Learn tools and resources you can use to manage stress in addition to the relationship between nutrition, exercise, and stress.

What: A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and pull up to chat!

Who: You and your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Where: From the comfort of your own computer or smartphone

When: November 4th, 2:00pm

Meeting ID: 859 8484 8513

Password: senior2020

Check out what's coming the rest of November



November 11 The Senior Center is closed in observance of Veterans day



November 18 POWER THRU THE HOLIDAYS



Check out what's coming the rest of NovemberNovember 11 The Senior Center is closed in observance of Veterans dayNovember 18 POWER THRU THE HOLIDAYS

Join our wonderful class instructors CeCe Ryan, Heidi Mair and Toshiko Aramaki for mini segments of light movement, stretching and exercise to help us move through this unique holiday season. Mary Newbill will offer a segment of meditation and relaxation as well. Tune in for the special Tele café and share Best Holiday wishes with one another.



November 25 No Tele Café today—Happy Thanksgiving!







