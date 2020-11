Photo by Gloria Z Nagler



















a kind of wood louse (there are 50,000+ kinds, my guide says). Saw her on a fence post last week.Armadillidium vulgare is her formal name, and doesn't she look like an armadillo? She stores her eggs in a pouch on her underbelly, and the babies, after hatching, spend a few days in the pouch before emerging into the scary world!--Gloria Z Nagler